Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW) Decreases By 10.0%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berkshire Grey stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,570 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

