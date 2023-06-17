Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 28.0%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

