Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 16.3%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,921,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

