Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Increases By 20.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ stock remained flat at $10.60 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

