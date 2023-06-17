Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Declines By 23.5%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAER traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 15,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

