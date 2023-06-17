Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rises By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 260,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
