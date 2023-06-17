Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 23.1%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. 6,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

