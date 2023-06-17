Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 23.1%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CF Bankshares Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. 6,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.
CF Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
