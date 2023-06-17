Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Decreases By 26.4%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 369,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COEP stock remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,301. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COEP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

About Coeptis Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

