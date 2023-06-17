Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Drops By 12.3%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 216,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 5.3 %

Comera Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

