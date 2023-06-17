Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rises By 11.7%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. 358,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,249. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.