Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expands By 49.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. 5,038,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

