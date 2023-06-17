Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 27.3%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daktronics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

