Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Increases By 20.9%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DMEHF stock opened at 0.89 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.74 and a 52 week high of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.59.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

