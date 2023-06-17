Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Decreases By 26.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 864,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DESP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.01. 321,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.93.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

