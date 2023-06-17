Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Increases By 20.5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 707,179 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 3,514,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

