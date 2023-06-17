Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Increases By 24.6%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,639 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

