Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Rises By 32.2%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

