Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 27.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.