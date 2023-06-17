Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Rises By 26.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,248,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 4,944,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ECNCF. CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock remained flat at $2.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,259. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

