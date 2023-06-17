Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases By 26.1%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 132.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 265,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.