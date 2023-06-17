Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 16.3%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Friday. 2,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

