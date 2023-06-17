Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 16.3%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Friday. 2,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.