Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 22.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 340.4 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Fanuc stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.55. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.
Fanuc Company Profile
