Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 22.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 340.4 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.55. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

