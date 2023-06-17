Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases By 47.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,232. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.