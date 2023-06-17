Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Declines By 26.6%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

FNCB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,163. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $123 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered FNCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.