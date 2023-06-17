Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Declines By 11.7%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,837,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 12,266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,703.8 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
FOSUF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.
Fosun International Company Profile
