Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Declines By 11.7%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,837,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 12,266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,703.8 days.

FOSUF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

