Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Declines By 28.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,234. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average of $278.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

