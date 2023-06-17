Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rises By 38.1%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.47. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

