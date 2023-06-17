Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Drops By 20.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 222.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $66.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

