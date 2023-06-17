Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.6%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.