Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.6%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.