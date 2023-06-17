Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 27.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 120,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

