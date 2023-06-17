Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Grows By 29.1%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGOV remained flat at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,539.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,138,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

