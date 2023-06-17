Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 24.0%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KUBTY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.