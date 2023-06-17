Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rises By 21.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,059,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 48,731 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 117,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,165. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

