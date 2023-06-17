Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Grows By 21.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NuZee stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572. NuZee has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.07.

About NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 301.37% and a negative return on equity of 117.41%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

