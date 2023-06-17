Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Drops By 10.3%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Popular Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. 943,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

