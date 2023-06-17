Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Grows By 20.0%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.64.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

