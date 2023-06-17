Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Increases By 27.3%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PWUPW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
