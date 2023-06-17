Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Increases By 29.7%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,178. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.