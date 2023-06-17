Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Drops By 21.8%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $16.02 on Friday. SCSK has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

