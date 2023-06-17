Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Decreases By 22.4%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 13,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.18. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

