Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Expands By 20.2%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

SLGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 691,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

