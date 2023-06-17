Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Decreases By 19.9%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of SWQGF opened at $185.18 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a twelve month low of $177.50 and a twelve month high of $185.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18.

