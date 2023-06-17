Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Rises By 26.5%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 12,631,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

