Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 23.1%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GLU traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 4,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,039. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

