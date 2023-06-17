Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases By 28.9%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,530,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 31,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Stock Down 1.3 %

GPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 8,730,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -374.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

