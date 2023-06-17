Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Drops By 24.7%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.S. Starrett in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SCX opened at $10.26 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.S. Starrett ( NYSE:SCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

