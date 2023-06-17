Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $146.70 million and $1.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,502.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00289757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00515025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00401853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,378,052,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

