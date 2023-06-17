Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SMAWF stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $183.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

