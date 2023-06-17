Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sika Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sika stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Get Sika alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.