Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 63,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

